PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a carjacking suspect at a Portland homeless shelter (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
Witnesses to the fatal police shooting at a southeast Portland, Oregon, homeless shelter said the police were justified in taking lethal action.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that witnesses said the man had gone into the shelter Saturday night and was slashing and stabbing himself with a knife before lunging at officers.
Morgan Thomas Pickering, of Portland, said Sunday the scene was "horrific" and the man was acting erratically.
Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said in a statement the public should reserve judgment after someone posted video online that purportedly shows the shooting.
Officers responding to a crash Saturday learned that a car involved had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day.
Police found the suspected carjacker inside the nearby Cityteam Ministries Portland Shelter and were told he could be armed.
___
8:35 a.m.
Police officers shot and killed a man during an encounter at a Southeast Portland homeless shelter.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police said the man had crashed a stolen car near the shelter minutes before the shooting on Saturday night.
Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley says officers responded to a report of a crash at Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m.
While responding, they learned that a car involved, a Honda CRV, had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day.
Police found the man they believed to be the driver nearby around 8 p.m.
Burley says during their encounter, multiple officers fired at the man, who died. No officers or bystanders were injured.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.