MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin Senate debate on tax cut bill (all times local):

7 p.m.

The Wisconsin Senate has passed a middle class tax cut, sending the proposal to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers has all-but promised to veto the Republican-sponsored tax cut proposal. The Republican-controlled Senate passed it 19-14, with all Democrats against.

It is the first bill passed by the Legislature this session. Evers objects to Republicans paying for the $340 million-a-year tax cut by tapping budget reserves.

Evers instead wants to cap benefits under a manufacturing tax credit program. Republicans created that tax credit and don't want to cut it, saying that's a $220 million tax increase on manufacturers and would stifle economic growth.

The Assembly passed the GOP income tax cut plan on Tuesday.

Republicans don't have large enough majorities in the Senate and Assembly to override an Evers veto without Democratic support.

