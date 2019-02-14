MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin Supreme Court election (all times local):

Hagedorn faces fellow state appeals court judge Lisa Neubauer in the April 2 election .

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn helped create and serves on the board of a private school that prohibits anyone working there from being in a gay relationship and could expel students who are gay.

Groups that advocate for gay rights in Wisconsin on Thursday said Hagedorn's involvement with the Augustine Academy in Waukesha disqualifies him from being able to serve as a fair, impartial judge on the state Supreme Court.

Hagedorn did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. He faces state Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer in the April 2 election . Hagedorn is also a state appeals court judge.

Liberal Group One Wisconsin Now presented details of Hagedorn's involvement with the school at a news conference. The school's code of conduct prohibits "immoral sexual activity" defined as anything "apart from the context of marriage between one man and one woman."