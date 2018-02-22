MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on action in the Wisconsin Assembly (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The state Assembly has passed a watered-down bill that would ensure teachers could terminate their contracts without penalty if they're assaulted.

The chamber passed the proposal 58-36 Thursday. It now goes to the Senate.

The bill originally would have required police to notify the school and teachers when they take a student into custody for a violent crime. Teachers would have been allowed to petition school boards to suspend students if administrators refused to do it and clarified teachers have a right to inspect student behavioral records.

The bill's author, Republican Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, stripped those provisions out after he encountered intense resistance from school administrators, teachers, school boards, student advocates and others. They argued those provisions would have done nothing to solve the root causes of student violence, lead to more suspensions and increase student contact with police.

___

6:05 p.m.

Repeat drunken drivers could lose their licenses permanently under a bill the state Assembly has passed.

The Assembly approved the measure 84-10 Thursday. The Senate passed it in November. It now goes to Gov. Scott Walker.

Under the bill, the state Department of Transportation would be required to permanently revoke the license of anyone caught driving drunk four or more times. The agency also would be required to permanently revoke a person's license after a second offense in conjunction with other related vehicular offenses, including vehicular homicide.

People who lose their license under the bill wouldn't qualify for occupational licenses but could petition the DOT after a decade for reinstatement.

___

5:50 p.m.

The state Assembly has passed a bill that would authorize $350 million in borrowing for a new prison, $4 million to hire 54 additional prosecutors across Wisconsin and send more people to prison on parole revocations.

The Assembly passed the bill 59-35 Thursday, sending it to the Senate where its prospects are uncertain.

Democratic opponents objected to a provision that would require the Department of Corrections to recommend revoking probation, parole or extended supervision for anyone charged with a felony or violent misdemeanor. That's expected to send hundreds more people to prison every year, adding $57 million in costs to the state annually.

Adding the new prosecutors is also expected to result in more people being sent to prison.

Wisconsin's adult prisons are 30 percent over capacity. Republicans say it's a foregone conclusion a new prison will be needed.

___

4:38 p.m.

The Wisconsin Assembly has approved spending nearly $4 million to hire 54 additional prosecutors across the state, but not in Madison or Milwaukee.

Republican Rep. John Nygren said Thursday where the prosecutors will go is based on a 2014 workload need study done by the Legislative Audit Bureau, not politics.

But Democrats say needs have increased since then and it makes no sense not to add prosecutors in Dane or Milwaukee counties.

District attorneys and others have long complained about being short-staffed. The new prosecutors would go to the 40 highest-need, mostly rural, counties.

Public defenders have also long lobbied the Legislature for additional staff and funding, but the Assembly was not doing anything to address that need.

The funding was added to a bill that would increase revocation of parole, sending more people to prison

___

4:15 p.m.

The state Assembly has approved a Republican bill that would provide parents with a tax credit and create a sales tax holiday.

The measure would give parents a $100 per-child tax credit and set a sales tax holiday for the first weekend in August.

The Assembly approved the bill 61-35 Thursday. It now goes to the state Senate. The measure is one of Gov. Scott Walker's top priorities but its fate in the Senate is uncertain. The tax holiday provision lacks support in that chamber, putting the entire bill in jeopardy.

Any changes the Senate might make to the bill would likely kill it. Both houses must pass an identical bill and the Assembly is expected to adjourn for the year after finishing its work Thursday, leaving nowhere for any Senate changes to go.

___

2:45 p.m.

The state Assembly has amended Gov. Scott Walker's sales tax holiday plan to allow retailers to opt out.

Walker has proposed legislation that would establish a sales tax holiday during the first week in August and provide parents with a $100 per-child tax credit funded with the state's surplus. Assembly Republicans have embraced the plan but their counterparts in the state Senate have been skeptical. They don't support the sales tax holiday portion of the plan.

Assembly Republicans began a floor debate on the bill Thursday by amending the measure to let retailers opt out of the sales tax holiday. The chamber adopted the change on a voice vote.

It was unclear when the body would vote on the full plan. Democrats blasted the plan as an election year gimmick and said the state should spend the surplus on other needs such as road repairs and public schools.

Republicans countered that the surplus belongs to taxpayers and they should get it back.

___

1:10 p.m.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says his members plan to tweak a Republican bill that would provide parents with a child tax credit and create a sales tax holiday.

The bill would provide parents a $100 per-child tax credit and establish a sales tax holiday during the first week in August. The measure is one of Gov. Scott Walker's top priorities.

The Assembly was set to vote on the bill Thursday. Its prospects look uncertain in the Senate, however. The tax holiday lacks support in that chamber.

Vos said during a news conference that Assembly Republicans plan to amend the measure to allow retailers to opt out of the sales tax holiday. Vos said some small retailers may not be able to adjust their cash registers or software to delete the sales tax for one weekend.

He also stressed that the original bill allows parents to donate their rebate to charity or reject it outright.

He said the Senate can take the bill or leave it.

___

This item has been updated to correct that the original bill allows parents to reject the tax credit, not an amendment.

___

11:20 p.m.

The Wisconsin Assembly plans to finish its work for the year by approving $350 million to build a new prison and provide all parents a $100 per-child tax rebate.

The Assembly scheduled a marathon last day in session on Thursday that's expected to go deep into the night.

It plans to vote on Gov. Scott Walker's proposed $100 child tax rebate that also includes an August sales tax holiday. The tax holiday idea doesn't appear to have support in the Senate, putting the entire tax cut in jeopardy.

Another bill up for approval includes $350 million in borrowing to pay for a new adult prison. Its fate in the Senate is also unknown.

A tax incentive package designed to entice Kimberly-Clark to not cut 600 jobs in northeastern Wisconsin was also slated for approval.