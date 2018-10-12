MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the first debate between Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel and Democratic challenger Josh Kaul (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel and Democratic challenger Josh Kaul probably couldn't have picked a worse night for their first debate, at least if they want anyone to see it.

The candidates are set to square off at UW-Madison Friday night. The proceedings will be broadcast on Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio.

The debate is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., twenty minutes after the Milwaukee Brewers take the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park.

The debate is also competing with the last night of the Wisconsin high school football regular season.

___

3 p.m.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel and Democratic challenger Josh Kaul are getting ready for the first debate.

They're set to meet tonight at UW-Madison for a debate sponsored by Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio. Moderators Federica Freyberg and Shawn Johnson will moderate and the candidates will take submitted questions from the public.

Kaul almost certainly will attack Schimel for taking too long to test unanalyzed sexual assault kits, not doing enough to curb opioid abuse or improve school safety. Schimel likely will work to paint Kaul as inexperienced outsider, keying on Kaul's East Coast background.

The candidates are set to debate twice more before Election Day.