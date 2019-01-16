COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on wrongful death lawsuits filed against an Ohio doctor accused of ordering potentially fatal doses of pain medicine to near-death hospital patients (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

An Ohio man says he was stunned to learn of allegations that his wife's hospital death last year was caused by a doctor's order for a fatal dose of pain medication.

David Austin, of Columbus, says he called the ambulance after his wife, Bonnie Austin, complained of trouble breathing in September.

A lawsuit alleges the 64-year-old woman was killed negligently or intentionally when she was given the painkiller fentanyl and a powerful sedative ordered by a doctor who said she was brain-dead.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Dr. William Husel (HYOO'-suhl), Mount Carmel Health System, a pharmacist and a nurse.

Austin said Wednesday he felt "like somebody kicked me in the chest" when he learned of the allegations months after his wife's death.

___

10:45 a.m.

