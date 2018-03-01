WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and trade penalties on steel and aluminum imports (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

A White House official says President Donald Trump plans to announce Thursday whether he'll impose tariffs or quotas on steel and aluminum imports.

Increased foreign production, especially by China, has driven down prices and hurt American producers.

Trump defended the U.S. steel and aluminum industries in a tweet Thursday, saying they "have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and policy with country from around the world" and that "We want free, fair and SMART TRADE!"

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last month offered Trump three options, including tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports from all countries, tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from some countries, or quotas on steel and aluminum imports from everywhere.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the White House hasn't announced the president's decision.

—Associated Press writer Darlene Superville.

