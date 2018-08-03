WASHINGTON — The Latest on China unveiling a $60 billion list of U.S. goods for retaliation if the United States goes ahead with its threat to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese products (all times local):
More From Politics
National
No meandering permitted in Manafort trial judge's courtroom
"I'm not in the theater business," Judge T.S. Ellis asserted during jury-selection discussions in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial. "You have to be better-looking for that."
National
NFL Players Association PAC backs ex-players in House races
The NFL Players Association's political action committee has begun dolling out donations for the midterm elections — including offering $5,000 each to two ex-players running for Congress from both parties.
National
WWE wrestler known as Kane wins mayor's race in Tennessee
A former WWE wrestler known as Kane has won a "no-holds-barred, last-man-standing" round, this time in the political ring.
National
Lawyers: Inmates shouldn't be freed directly from solitary
A Georgia practice of releasing prisoners directly from solitary confinement to freedom sets them up for failure and poses a risk to the public, lawyers for prisoners held in isolation say.
National
Broadway performers plan protest outside the White House
Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway's biggest musicals plan to serenade President Donald Trump on Monday — but from outside the White House in protest.
