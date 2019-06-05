WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on goods coming from Mexico (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

White House officials are downplaying expectations ahead of a meeting Wednesday afternoon between the U.S. and Mexico over President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexican goods.

Two White House officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. delegation, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will listen to Mexico's ideas for delivering on Trump's demands that the country step up its efforts to halt Central American migrants from making their way to the U.S. southern border.

But they said they do not expect a deal that would stop the tariffs to emerge from the discussion.

Trump insisted in a tweet Tuesday that he wasn't "bluffing," and told reporters the tariffs are "more likely" than not to take effect Monday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss expectations publicly ahead of the meeting.

—By Jill Colvin

__

12:39 a.m.

Republican senators are declaring deep opposition to President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on all goods coming into the U.S. from Mexico. But it's unclear they have the votes to stop him, and Trump said they'd be "foolish" to try.

All sides, including officials from Mexico meeting with Trump negotiators in Washington this week, remain hopeful that high-level talks will ease the president away from his threat. But with the tariffs set to start next Monday, fellow Republicans in Congress warned the White House they are ready to stand up to the president.

The public split and looming standoff over 5% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico revealed a fundamental divergence in values between the president and his party.