WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Senior Trump administration officials say the White House isn't "micromanaging" a new FBI background check of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Republican senators and the White House have agreed to the investigation after California professor Christine Blasey Ford testified at a Senate hearing that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona sough the investigation and asked that it be limited in scope and last no more than a week.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway denied during TV interviews Sunday that the White House is directing the process.

Sanders says the White House counsel has allowed the Senate to dictate the terms and scope of the investigation.

Trump had opposed another background review for Kavanaugh.