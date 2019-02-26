WASHINGTON — The Latest on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's appearances this week before Congress (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

The White House is seeking to discredit President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer as he makes a series of appearances on Capitol Hill.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders issued a statement Tuesday, saying Michael Cohen was "going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements."

Sanders says it's "laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies."

Cohen arrived on Capitol Hill Tuesday to begin three days of congressional appearances. The public will hear from him Wednesday when he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Cohen is set to serve time in prison for lying to the House and Senate intelligence committees in 2017.