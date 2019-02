WASHINGTON — The Latest on acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker's appearance before a House committee (all times local):

10 a.m.

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee says a hearing with acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a "dog and pony show."

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins says the Friday hearing is such a political show that he's "thinking maybe we just set up a popcorn machine in the back."

Collins says the hearing was especially pointless because a new attorney general could be voted in at the Justice Department as soon as next week.

He ended his opening remarks with a motion to adjourn the hearing. That motion was defeated.

Democrats are eager to press Whitaker on his interactions with President Donald Trump and his oversight of the special counsel's Russia investigation.

___

9:55 a.m.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will tell lawmakers that there has been no change in the "overall management" of the special counsel's Russia investigation.

That's according to Whitaker's prepared remarks released as he arrived on Capitol Hill to testify before the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday.

Whitaker also will say that he had run the Justice Department to the best of his ability, with "fidelity to the law and to the Constitution."

Whitaker has been supervising special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation after rejecting the advice of career ethics officials to step aside out of an abundance of caution.

The testimony comes as Whitaker is likely winding down his tenure leading the Justice Department with the almost certain confirmation of Attorney General nominee William Barr in the coming weeks.