CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Latest on Hurricane Florence's impact on college football (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

It's unclear when the UCF-North Carolina and West Virginia-North Carolina State games could be rescheduled after Hurricane Florence, if at all.

UNC's bye weekend is Oct. 6 but UCF hosts SMU that day in an American Athletic Conference matchup. UCF's only open weekend comes Oct. 27, but that's when the Tar Heels visit Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In its news release, UCF says it's "unlikely" that the school could replace UNC with another game since there's a Thursday home game against Temple following its open weekend to leave a short week of preparation.

North Carolina State's open weekend is Oct. 13, but West Virginia is playing at Iowa State that day. The Mountaineers' open weekend comes Oct. 20 while the Wolfpack travels to No. 2 Clemson.

The other option is the weekend of Dec. 1, though that could conflict with conference championship games.

___

1:35 p.m.

Hurricane Florence is forcing Duke to travel early for Saturday's game at Baylor in Texas.

Duke coach David Cutcliffe says the team will leave Durham on Thursday instead of its typical Friday departure because it's "our best opportunity to get out." From there, the Blue Devils will find a high school near Waco to hold a final practice and walk-through before the game.

It's unclear if some other games in the Carolinas or Virginia could be affected by the storm.

In South Carolina, No. 2 Clemson hosts Georgia Southern in the afternoon while South Carolina hosts Marshall that night.

In Virginia, No. 13 Virginia Tech hosts East Carolina while Virginia and Ohio meet in afternoon games.

___

1:10 p.m.

North Carolina State's home game against No. 14 West Virginia won't take place Saturday with Hurricane Florence approaching the state.

The schools announced the change Tuesday afternoon, citing the "increasing likelihood of severe and unsafe conditions." The school said the decision came after discussions with West Virginia, the Atlantic Coast Conference and emergency management officials.

It's unclear if the game will be rescheduled.

___

12:50 p.m.

North Carolina's game against No. 18 UCF won't take place Saturday and Wake Forest's Thursday night matchup with Boston College will start two hours earlier due to Hurricane Florence.

The Tar Heels were set to play their first home game in Chapel Hill after two road losses. But UNC announced Tuesday afternoon that the game wouldn't be played as scheduled, though the schools will continue discussions on whether to play the game later this season.

In a statement, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham called it "the sensible decision at this time" with Florence's projected path carrying the storm through the state.

The Atlantic Coast Conference also announced that Wake Forest's game against BC in Winston-Salem will now start at 5:30 p.m. to get done earlier with Florence approaching the Carolinas' coastline Thursday and Friday.