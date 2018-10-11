NEW YORK — The Latest on Harvey Weinstein's appearance before a New York judge as his lawyers try to get charges dismissed in his criminal case. (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

An attorney for the Harvey Weinstein accuser whose case has been dropped says it does not "invalidate the truth of her claims."

Attorney Carrie Goldberg says in a statement that the prosecution's decision to "abandon" her client, Lucia Evans, speaks to a system that needs to be reformed.

Manhattan's district attorney dropped part of the criminal case against Weinstein on Thursday.

In a story published a year ago Wednesday, Evans told The New Yorker that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a meeting at his office in 2004.

Remaining charges include allegations Weinstein raped a woman in 2013 and forced a sex act on a different woman in 2006.

Weinstein says he is innocent.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in court that he believes Evans lied to the grand jury about what happened.

