DETROIT — The Latest on the fatal shooting of two people and the attempted rape of a third at a senior housing complex in Detroit (all times local):
3:40 p.m.
Detroit police plan to seek charges against a registered sex offender suspected in the fatal shooting of two people at a senior housing complex.
Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood told The Associated Press Wednesday that a warrant request naming 69-year-old James Fleming is being prepared for presentation to the Wayne County prosecutor's office.
A 50-year-old unarmed security guard and a 66-year-old female resident were shot to death at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex Tuesday night. Fleming is also accused of earlier trying to rape a 30-year-old woman who was visiting him that day.
Fleming fled after the shootings and is believed to be driving a dark blue 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Tennessee plates.
Chief James Craig told reporters Wednesday that Fleming lives in the building.
