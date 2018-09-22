ABERDEEN, Md. — The Latest on a shooting at a Maryland warehouse that killed four people and wounded three others (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

A 21-year-old woman who was killed when a shooter opened fire at a Maryland warehouse had just started working there two days before the shooting.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Hayleen Reyes had moved to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic five months ago. She had just started a new job at the Rite Aid distribution center in Harford County.

Police said Snochia Moseley, a temporary worker at the facility, fatally shot three people and injured three others before killing herself Thursday.

Reyes' family members said she was a bright, outgoing person who dreamed of becoming a professional singer. She lived with her father and her 1-year-old daughter.