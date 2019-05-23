ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on developments at the Minnesota Capitol on Thursday (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill allowing homeowners to void racially restrictive covenants in their property titles.

Covenants in property titles that impose racial restrictions on ownership are unenforceable under federal and state law.

But researchers estimate that such language remains attached to thousands of property titles in Minnesota.

Democratic Sen. Jeff Hayden of Minneapolis said in a statement Thursday that Minnesota's continued segregation by race is a lasting ramification of those covenants.

The new law allows property owners to file forms with their counties specifically stating that those covenants no longer apply.