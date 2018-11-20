JACKSON, Miss. — The Latest on a U.S. Senate special election runoff in Mississippi (all times local):
A Walmart spokeswoman confirms the corporation is asking U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith to return its $2,000 campaign contribution after a video showed the Mississippi Republican praising someone by saying she would attend a "public hanging" if he had one.
Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins says Tuesday that the company donated Nov. 8 — two days after Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy advanced from a field of four candidates to go to a Nov. 27 runoff, but three days before release of the video showing Hyde-Smith making the hanging comment.
Jenkins says Hyde-Smith's "recent comments clearly do not reflect the values of our company and associates. As a result, we are withdrawing our support and requesting a refund of all campaign donations."
A Hyde-Smith campaign spokeswoman did not immediately return a call Tuesday.
Candidates in the last unresolved U.S. Senate election are set for their only debate in Mississippi.
It's a contest has that gained national scrutiny amid a white Republican senator's caught-on-video remarks that reflect lingering division over Mississippi's history of racial violence.
Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate in April to temporarily succeed longtime Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired amid health concerns. She is challenged by Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary who is seeking to become Mississippi's first African-American senator since Reconstruction.
Hyde-Smith and Espy are set for a one-hour televised debate Tuesday night in Jackson.
Mississippi hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1982, and Republicans hold all but one statewide office. Still, Espy is seeking a longshot victory.
