MILWAUKEE — The Latest on the aftermath of damaging storms that hit Wisconsin and Minnesota (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker's latest stop on his tour of storm damage in Wisconsin is Fond du Lac County.

Walker's office says the governor plans to survey the damage in the county Thursday morning where at least six tornadoes touched down this week. State emergency officials say 20 counties have been affected by flooding over the last 10 days.

Walker on Wednesday declared a statewide emergency, directing state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local authorities as needed.

This week's storms also left a trail of damage in Minnesota where torrential rain washed away an entire hillside near Como Falls, a waterfall on Thompson Creek. Local officials say the picturesque waterfall is gone and damage to the park is severe. Without the falls, authorities are concerned about a handful of nearby houses that could be flooded.