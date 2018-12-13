MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin deal to Kimberly-Clark Corp. (all times local):

11 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker plans to offer paper-products giant Kimberly-Clark Corp. a deal worth $25 million to keep a plant open and save nearly 400 jobs.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Thursday that the deal will be done using powers Walker currently has but that would be taken away under a bill Republicans passed in a lame-duck session last week. Walker has yet to take action on the bill.

Walker would offer the incentive to Kimberly-Clark through the state's economic development agency. Under the lame-duck bill, the Legislature, not the governor, would have to approve of such deals in the future.

Walker's spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking confirmation of the Journal Sentinel report attributed to people familiar with the plan.

___

10:47 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker plans to make what he's calling a "major economic development" announcement at the Kimberly-Clark factory in northeast Wisconsin.

The announcement Thursday comes after the Legislature failed to pass a tax incentive bill during a lame-duck session that company officials said was needed to keep the factory open. It employs about 400 people.

Walker has been working on an alternative incentive package that wouldn't need legislative approval to save the plant. The bill in the Legislature would have made up to $100 million available to Kimberly-Clark over 15 years.

Walker was to be joined at the announcement by a Kimberly-Clark vice president and Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth, who represents that area.