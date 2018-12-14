MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on lame duck legislation signed by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (all times local):

1 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker says he plans to remain in Wisconsin after leaving office in 24 days.

Walker spoke briefly about his future Friday after signing three bills into law weakening the powers of his Democratic successor Tony Evers.

The former presidential candidate says he's had a lot of opportunities in recent weeks to take jobs in Washington, but he plans to remain in Wisconsin. He did not say what those opportunities were.

Walker ran for a third term, saying he had no interest in joining Republican President Donald Trump's administration after his victory in 2016.

Since his loss to Evers in November, Walker has not said what he plans to do. His term ends on Jan. 7.

___

12:50 p.m.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers is ripping Republican incumbent Scott Walker for signing lame-duck legislation that weakens the governor's office and restricts early voting.

Walker signed the bills Friday in Green Bay. Evers issued a statement saying Walker is ignoring the will of voters who elected him. He says the people asked politicians on Election Day to solve problems, not "pick petty, political fights."

He says the people of the state expect more than what they've gotten over the last few weeks.

The measures prohibit Evers from withdrawing from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act. The package also shields the state's job-creation agency from Evers' control until September and limits his ability to enact administrative rules.

The legislation also limits early in-person voting to two weeks before an election.

___

12:20 p.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has signed a sweeping package of Republican-authored lame-duck legislation that restricts early voting and weakens the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

The measures restrict early in-person voting to two weeks before an election. The legislation gives Republicans control of the state jobs creation agency, blocks Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers from withdrawing Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.

The bills also eliminate the state Justice Department's solicitor general's office and allow legislators to intervene in state lawsuits, ensuring they can defend Republican policies if Democratic Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul won't.

Walker ignored pleas from Democrats and some Republicans to veto the measures, saying enacting them tarnishes his legacy.

___

9:05 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker plans to take action on a sweeping package of Republican-authored lame-duck legislation that restricts early voting and weakens the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

Walker's office announced the event at noon Friday at a Green Bay state office building. Walker has repeatedly signaled support for the bills and downplayed bipartisan concerns that they're a power grab.

Walker has also said he intends to make some partial vetoes, without giving specifics.

The measures give Republicans control of the state jobs creation agency and block Gov.-elect Tony Evers (EE'-vers) from withdrawing Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.

They also prevent Evers from seeking to withdraw a federal waiver allowing the state to force Medicaid recipients to work to receive benefits.