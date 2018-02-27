MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker signing reinsurance bill (all times local):

Scott Walker has signed into law a $200 million measure designed to stabilize the health insurance market under the Affordable Care Act in Wisconsin.

Walker signed the reinsurance bill less than 24 hours after fellow Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel joined with 19 other states in filing a federal lawsuit in Texas. The lawsuit argues that the individual mandate is unconstitutional and that the entire law should be blocked.

Wisconsin Democratic Party chairwoman Martha Laning calls the reinsurance the bill an election-year attempt to disguise how damaging years of fighting the Affordable Care Act have been.

Walker signed the bill before touring hospitals in Tomah and Green Bay. He calls the proposal a "solution to Washington's failures" that will provide both stability to the health care market and lower premiums.