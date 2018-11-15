MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker comments (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker says in his first comments to reporters since his election defeat that "We're not going to retreat. The state of Wisconsin is not going to go backwards."

Walker also said Thursday that he's open to Republican proposals to move the date of the 2020 presidential primary and change membership of some state boards and commissions.

Walker says he doesn't know what he plans to do after leaving office in January. He says his record of enacting a host of conservative reforms may have worked against him. He says, "I may have reformed myself out of a job."

Democrat Tony Evers narrowly defeated Walker.

___

12:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has met with Gov. Scott Walker to discuss Republican plans to limit powers of the governor's office before Democrat Tony Evers takes office.

Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke met with Walker in his Capitol office on Thursday.

Vos was tightlipped after the meeting, telling The Associated Press he did not want to speak for the governor.

But Vos says they discussed ideas that have been reported publicly and "hopefully he'll be generally supportive of those."

Vos and Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have talked about limiting the rule-making power of the governor, changing members of boards and commissions the governor can appoint and strengthening the voter photo ID law.

Evers has accused Republicans of trying to cling to power.