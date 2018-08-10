MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on former Wisconsin Department of Corrections Secretary Ed Wall's new book (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker's spokeswoman is calling accusations in former state prison secretary Ed Wall's new book baseless.

Wall resigned as secretary in 2016 amid allegations of widespread abuse at the state's youth prison. He tried to get his old job at the state Justice Department back but Attorney General Brad Schimel fired him after he suggested Walker chief-of-staff Rich Zipperer shred a letter he wrote to him asking for help getting the job back.

Wall wrote in his new book, "Unethical," that Walker and Schimel drove him to the brink of suicide. He adds that Walker told him in a private meeting that he feared President Donald Trump would destroy the GOP.

Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said in an email to The Associated Press that Wall's allegations are false attacks coming from someone fired from DOJ for asking a state worker to break the law.

Ed Wall writes in his new book, "Unethical," that he was so depressed he couldn't return to DOJ that he put his gun in his mouth. He wrote that he wanted Walker and Schimel to know how badly they had hurt him.

