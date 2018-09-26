MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on offensive comments made by Republican lawmaker (all times local):

11:07 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker is condemning sexual and racial comments made by a Republican state lawmaker to three female legislators following a GOP caucus this summer.

Assistant Republican Majority Leader Rob Brooks said in a statement Wednesday that he made "some stupid comments while under the influence of alcohol" and has apologized for his actions.

Walker says Brooks' comments are "offensive and disrespectful. They have no place in our society and are inconsistent with the high standards that must be held by those in public office."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing sources it did not name, said Brooks told Rep. Jessie Rodriguez he was buying drinks for everyone except her because she is Hispanic. The newspaper said Brooks made sexual comments to Reps. Cindi Duchow and Amy Loudenbeck.

The women reported the remarks to the Assembly's chief clerk and asked him to speak to Brooks. In a statement released by Speaker Robin Vos, the female lawmakers characterized the remarks as "inappropriate" and "offensive."