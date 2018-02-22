MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin event (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir is quizzing Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin about her vote against a Republican tax overhaul bill in Congress.

Vukmir attended a Baldwin lunch Thursday hosted by Wispolitics.com. She asked Baldwin about the recently approved tax bill during a question and answer period after Baldwin spoke.

Baldwin says she opposes the tax bill because tax cuts for the middle class are temporary and out of proportion to benefits to large companies. She says that while workers at Kimberly-Clark in northeast Wisconsin will appreciate the tax cuts, the company rewarded them by closing two plants.

Baldwin says, "I don't begrudge anybody the tax return they're going to get ... I just wish it was permanent."

Vukmir is running against Delafield businessman Kevin Nicholson for the Republican nomination.

___

12:24 p.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is urging President Donald Trump to speak with Republican leaders in Congress to bring forward gun control measures.

Baldwin spoke Thursday at a luncheon in Madison, where she voiced opposition to the idea of arming teachers in classrooms saying that could have "catastrophic" consequences.

But Baldwin says she is heartened after Trump on Thursday endorsed a higher minimum age for buying certain rifles and tighter background checks for purchasers.

Baldwin says teenage high school students across the country who are demanding change following the shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead are forcing politicians to take notice.

She says those students understand a connection between their own safety and politics. Baldwin says, "these young people are profoundly influential bringing us to this moment."