MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on Minnesota's midterm election (all times local):

7 a.m.

Voters were lined up as the polls opened in Minnesota on this Election Day.

Light rain didn't seem to dampen voters' enthusiasm at a community center in Minnetonka, a suburb west of Minneapolis Tuesday where about 15 people were lined up to vote as the three polling places opened.

There is much at stake for this midterm election in Minnesota, including an open race for governor, two U.S. Senate seats, a hotly contested race for attorney general, several congressional races and control of the Legislature.

Polls close at 8 p.m. But, if you're in line at 8 p.m. and haven't voted, you can still mark your ballot.

___

6:10 a.m.

The seemingly unending campaign pitches and barrage of political advertising all comes down to the voters on this Election Day.

Polls open across Minnesota at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It's too soon to tell what impact the overcast skies, light rain and snow showers will have on voter turnout.

Election officials are expecting presidential-level turnout after the August primary drew the highest primary turnout since 1994.

Hundreds of thousands of voters have already marked their ballots. Election officials say nearly 540,000 Minnesotans have cast early votes since September when the window opened. That nearly matches the early general election turnout in 2016.