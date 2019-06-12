RICHMOND, Va. — The Latest on Virginia's primary elections (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Virginia Republicans keep getting help from Virginia Democrats as the GOP tries to win over suburban voters unhappy with President Donald Trump.

The latest instance was Tuesday's victory by a former lawmaker who once spent his nights in jail and his days at the legislature because of a sex scandal involving a teenager. Joe Morrissey won a Democratic primary in a Richmond-area Senate seat despite his own party's best efforts to keep him out of office.

Republicans have already signaled they plan to use Morrissey's past scandals as a way to focus voters on more ones involving the state's top three statewide Democrats.

All 140 legislative seats are up for grabs this year. Republicans currently have a narrow majority in both chambers.