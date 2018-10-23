BARRON, Wis. — The Latest on the search for a Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed in their home in northwestern Wisconsin (all times local):

5:55 a.m.

Several hundred people gathered on a blustery high school football field to support the extended family of a missing 13-year-old girl whose parents were killed at their northwestern Wisconsin home.

The message at a community gathering Monday night in Barron was one of hope that Jayme Closs will be found safe and that her parents' killer or killers will be caught.

First Lutheran Church Pastor Ron Mathews told the crowd that hope is the presence of peace amid grief and sadness. Leaders from several churches were on hand at the football field to lead small group prayers and comfort a community on edge.

Barron, a town of about 3,400 people, is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

___

23:00

Authorities are hoping for as many as 2,000 volunteers to help in the search for a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl missing since her parents were killed in their home.

Investigators believe Jayme Closs was taken from her home near Barron on Oct. 15. Her parents had been shot to death.

Tips led authorities to call for another ground search on Tuesday.

Authorities are also seeking information on two vehicles that may have been traveling near the Closs family's home on the night of the killings. One is a red or orange Dodge Challenger and the other is a black Ford Edge or black Acura MDX.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald called them vehicles of interest, but did not elaborate.