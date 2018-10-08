SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — The Latest on a crash in upstate New York that killed two pedestrians and 18 occupants of a limousine (all times local):

9 a.m.

Grief counseling and a vigil will be held following a devastating accident that killed 20 people in upstate New York.

The crash on Saturday in the town of Schoharie (skoh-HAYR'-ee) killed two pedestrians and 18 occupants of a limousine, including four sisters.

The Times Union says the group of young adults heading for a birthday party all lived in nearby Amsterdam, New York, and grew up together. Two of the couples were newlyweds.

The Amsterdam school district is offering grief counseling Monday. One of the victims, Abby Jackson, was a teacher there.

She and her husband Adam left behind two daughters: 4-year-old Archer and 16-month-old Elle.

Democratic State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara says the vigil will be held on Monday evening in Amsterdam.

___

12:15 p.m.

The manager of a store in upstate New York says the nearby intersection where a limo crashed, killing 20 people over the weekend, has long been dangerous.

Jessica Kirby is managing director of the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe in Schoharie (skoh-HAYR'-ee) New York. She says that three tractor-trailers have blown through the same stop sign in the past.

Relatives say the limousine was carrying four sisters, relatives and friends to a 30th birthday celebration when it crashed Saturday, killing all 18 in the limo and two pedestrians.

Kirby says of the accidents, "we have been asking for something to be done for years."