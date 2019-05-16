CARACAS, Venezuela — The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Officials in Venezuela say representatives of the government and opposition have traveled to Norway for talks on resolving the political crisis in the South American country.

Members of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress said Wednesday that senior members of both sides will be involved in the discussions in Oslo.

The National Assembly members spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks, which they described as exploratory.

One official said delegations from the two opposing camps were traveling after receiving separate invitations from a group of Norwegians.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro did not directly comment on the talks in televised remarks Wednesday. But he said Information Minister Jorge Rodríguez was on a "very important" mission outside Venezuela.