SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Latest on a Utah wildfire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A fast-moving Utah wildfire fanned by high-winds has more than doubled in size as it burns through dry terrain and forces evacuations of hundreds of homes.

The U.S. Forest Service said Friday that the blaze had grown to 84 square miles (217 square kilometers) from 31 square miles (80 square kilometers) Thursday night.

Sparked by lightning last week, the fire is only 2 percent contained.

People were told to leave three communities near the city of Spanish Fork on Thursday after the fire exploded as winds in the area picked up.

The evacuated areas are the communities of Woodland Hills, Elk Ridge and Covered Bridge.

The fire is threatening to converge with a second fire.

No damage to homes has been reported.

__

9 a.m.

Sparked by lightning in a remote, forested area on Sept. 6, the so-called Pole Creek fire raged out of control as high winds kicked up Thursday.

