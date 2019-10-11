WASHINGTON — The Latest on U.S.-China trade talks (all times local):
3:59 p.m.
The United States is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world's two biggest economies reached a cease-fire in their 15-month trade war.
The two countries are leaving the thornier issues — including U.S. allegations that China forces foreign countries to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market — until later negotiations.
The tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports was set to rise Tuesday from 25% to 30%.
