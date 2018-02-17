BEIRUT — The Latest on Turkey's attack on a Kurdish-controlled enclave in Syria (all times local):

1 a.m.

___

8 p.m.

Local doctors and Syria's state-run news agency say six civilians suffered breathing difficulties and other symptoms indicative of poison gas inhalation after an attack launched by Turkey on the Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin.

The Turkish military repeated in a weekly statement published Saturday that it does not use internationally "banned ammunition" in its Afrin operation.

A doctor at Afrin's main hospital tells The Associated Press that the facility was treating six people who had been poisoned who arrived Friday night from the village of Arandi after it was attacked by Turkish troops. Another doctor says the victims suffered shortness of breath, vomiting and skin rashes.

The claims could not be independently verified, and videos released from the hospital showed people being fitted with oxygen masks who did not otherwise show symptoms of poison gas inhalation such as twitching, foaming at the mouth or vomiting.