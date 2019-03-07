CARACAS, Venezuela — The latest on the detention of a U.S. journalist by Venezuela security forces (all times local):

9:05 p.m.

Executives at a Miami TV station say their correspondent based in Venezuela has been freed from custody hours after security forces seized him at his apartment.

ABC affiliate Local 10 News reported Wednesday that freelance journalist Cody Weddle was at the airport outside Caracas waiting for a flight to the United States.

Weddle's detention came the same day that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered the expulsion of Germany's ambassador after the envoy expressed support for Guaido.

Virginia-born Weddle has worked as a journalist in Venezuela for more than four years. It's unclear why officials detained him.

Senior Venezuelan officials would not comment on the case.