KABUL, Afghanistan — The Latest on the Taliban attack on U.S. service members in Afghhanistan (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

U.S. forces in Afghanistan have revised their death toll from a Taliban attack the day before near the main American base in the country and now say that three U.S. soldiers were killed but not a contractor who was initially reported among the fatalities.

The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission issued a statement on Tuesday "to clarify initial reporting."

It says a roadside bomb attack during a convoy near the Bagram Airfield killed three American service members and that "the contractor who was reported as killed, is alive."

The statement says "the contractor, an Afghan citizen, was initially treated along with other injured civilians, later identified as a contractor and treated at Bagram Airfield."