NEW YORK — The Latest on the reaction by U.S. companies to the Florida school massacre (all times Eastern):
2:05 p.m.
The insurance company Chubb Ltd. is discontinuing its partnership with the NRA which offered a policy tailored specifically to gun owners. The policy provided coverage for people involved in a gun-related incident or accident. The company announced that it would end participation in the Carry Guard insurance program Friday, along with a handful of other companies now distancing themselves from the NRA, but it said the decision to do so was made several months ago.
