SEOUL, South Korea — The Latest on President Donald Trump canceling his planned summit with North Korea (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

North Korea's ally China says the parties involved in the now-canceled U.S.-North Korea summit need to reflect on themselves rather than blaming others.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang was responding to a question about President Donald Trump's claim of a hardening in North Korea's attitude following a meeting earlier this month between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lu said China had been consistent in encouraging dialogue, but that required "all related parties, especially those directly concerned, to go along with each other and express goodwill to resolve the peninsular issue properly."

He added that, "In this regard, I think relevant parties should reflect upon themselves first that whether they did a good job on it."

Lu said China hoped the U.S. and North Korea would cherish the progress made, "stay patient, express goodwill, meet each other halfway and stay committed to addressing each other's concerns."

___

6 p.m.

News reports say the commander of U.S. Forces Korea has said President Donald Trump's cancellation of his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doesn't mean that the doors are closed to a future meeting to resolve the nuclear standoff.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Friday that Gen. Vincent Brooks made the comments during a seminar in Seoul.

Yonhap quoted Brooks as saying: "I am not worried about it because the opportunity is not lost. It is just delayed. ... Don't worry about what happened last night because it may have been too early to celebrate, it is also too early to quit. Never quit."

South Korea's Unification Ministry also maintained an optimistic tone, referring to the North's conciliatory reaction to Trump's announcement and its hope a summit could take place later.

Ministry spokesman Baek Tae-hyun said: "There have been no changes in the stance of related parties in that the problem should be solved through dialogue."