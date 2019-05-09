VATICAN CITY — The Latest on new church laws regarding sex abuse reporting issued Thursday by Pope Francis (all times local):

4 p.m.

The head of the U.S. bishops conference is welcoming Pope Francis' new church law about reporting clergy sex abuse and investigating bishops for cover-ups.

Houston Cardinal Daniel DiNardo says the edict is a "blessing that will empower the church everywhere to bring predators to justice no matter what rank they hold in the church."

The law now forces the U.S. conference to essentially start over in preparing new measures to hold one another accountable when bishops abuse or cover-up abuse. The conference has been working on those measures since last year, and had been due to adopt them at a meeting in June.

In a statement, DiNardo says U.S. committees are already working on preparing measures to implement the new law.

Francis' protocol outlines procedures to investigate accused bishops using a "metropolitan bishop" who can be assisted by lay experts.