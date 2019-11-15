SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The Latest on the shooting at the Southern California high school (all times local):

7 a.m.

Doctors plan to provide an update on the conditions of two students who were wounded at the shooting at a Southern California high school.

A news conference has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, where a surgeon will discuss the treatment of two girls wounded in Thursday's attack at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

Authorities say the shooting was carried out by a 16-year-old student who fatally shot two other students and wounded three before critically wounding himself.

The motive is under investigation.

12 a.m.

Authorities say a student pulled a gun from his backpack and opened fire at a Southern California high school, killing two students and wounding three others before shooting himself in the head on his 16th birthday.

The attacker was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said, and investigators offered no immediate motive for Thursday's shooting.

The gunfire began around 7:30 a.m. at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita. Authorities estimated that the suspect took just 16 seconds to pull out the weapon, shoot five classmates and turn the gun on himself.

Sheriff's homicide Capt. Kent Wegener said the suspect appeared to fire at whoever was in front of him and had no known connection to those he shot.