BEIRUT — The Latest on Syria related developments (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

A top U.N. humanitarian aid official for Syria says he sees "great potential for a lot of fighting" in rebel-held Idlib province despite an accord between Russia and Turkey that has delayed a military offensive.

Jan Egeland says "it's not over" and that air raids and ground offensives are likely to continue against U.N.-listed terror groups whose fighters live near civilians.

Egeland said some militants were prepared to fight to the end, and it was "totally legal and recommended to speak to armed men, even listed terrorist organizations, to end the conflict without bloodshed for civilians."

He added: "No one's asking for any impunity for terrorists here."

Egeland also said the situation in southeastern Rukban, where some 50,000 civilians are in camps near the Jordanian border, has "rapidly deteriorated in recent days."