ROME — The Latest on migration in Europe (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The U.N.'s top refugee official says six people died on average every day trying to cross the Mediterranean last year and that the death rate in perilous sea crossings is rising.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that the figure "should make all Europeans reflect very deeply."

Grandi said the fact that "this continent with all its power, money, technology, means, allows people to die in the Mediterranean at the rate of six per day is quite dramatic."

A new report from the U.N. refugee agency says that while the number of people crossing the sea in search of sanctuary and better lives in Europe dropped, the death rate doubled over a year.

Migrants are increasingly trying to enter Europe via Spain and the report says the death toll in that area almost quadrupled from 202 in 2017 to 777 last year.