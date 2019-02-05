LONDON — The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to travel to Brussels on Thursday to discuss the stalled Brexit deal with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

EU Commission spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, said the meeting will come a day after Juncker discusses a controversial Irish border provision within the previously agreed Brexit deal with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

The so-called Irish backstop is designed to keep an open border between the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland and EU member state Ireland.

Many U.K. lawmakers, particularly in Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party, say it could keep Britain tied to the EU for too long, even indefinitely. They joined with opposition parties to inflict a heavy defeat on the deal that May agreed with the EU last month. May has been seeking unspecified "alternative arrangements" in order to restart the Brexit talks.

May's visit had been expected this week but a day had not been announced.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

___

9:50 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is traveling to Northern Ireland seeking support for her stalled withdrawal plan from the European Union.

May plans to speak to business leaders Tuesday and will also meet with Democratic Unionist Party chief Arlene Foster.

The prime minister hopes to win political support for a solution to the vexed question of how Britain can leave the European Union next month without the need for a hard border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.

A backstop agreement set out in the withdrawal plan is unacceptable to many British lawmakers, including Foster, who calls it toxic.

The issue threatens to torpedo hopes of an orderly Brexit.

May is seeking substantial changes to the plan she agreed with the EU.