DETROIT — The Latest on the 16-day strike by auto workers against General Motors (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

The top United Auto Workers negotiator in talks with General Motors says a contract proposal from the company that could end a 16-day strike fell short of union demands.

Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) tells local union leaders in a letter Tuesday that the proposal made Monday night was lacking on wages, health care, use of temporary workers, job security and other items. He wrote that GM was also seeking concessions from the union.

The union responded Tuesday with a counterproposal and is awaiting a reply. Dittes wrote that many issues remain unresolved.

About 49,000 union workers walked out Sept. 16. An analyst says the company has lost about $1 billion so far as the strike enters its third week. Workers are living on $250 per week in strike pay.