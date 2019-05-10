KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Latest on flooding in the Midwest (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

A stretch of the Kansas Turnpike has reopened near the Oklahoma border after a flooding creek inundated the roadway.

The Kansas Turnpike Authorities said in a tweet Thursday night that, "The first 24 hours belonged to Mother Nature; the second 24 hours belonged to us." The tweet included a video of the flooding and crews working to repair the toll road, which had been closed south of the exit in Wellington.

The area flooded Wednesday when up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain fell across parts of the state in just 24 hours. Flooding also forced evacuations and school closures. Wellington is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Wichita.

___

8:15 a.m.

The Missouri River is causing new problems in a flood-battered part of northwest Missouri where levees were busted in March.

The rain-swollen waterway has again inundated the tiny village of Big Lake in Holt County, where some residents were beginning to clean up after the last deluge.

Holt County emergency management director Tom Bullock said Friday that water levels haven't dropped enough to fix the earthen levees that protect the area after the last round of flooding. That means even moderately high river levels can cause problems. He calls it "a continuous mess."

Several roads are closed again, including U.S. 59, a key transportation artery between northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

In eastern Missouri, water levels are falling along the Mississippi River after some levees were busted.