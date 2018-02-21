MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin Supreme Court primary (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

More people voted in Wisconsin's spring primary than usual.

Turnout in Tuesday's primary was 11.9 percent. That tops the 7.3 percent average for spring primaries over the past two decades where a state Supreme Court race is the only statewide contest on the ballot.

Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet advanced in the primary. They will face off on April 3. Madison attorney Tim Burns was eliminated.

Screnock had 46 percent of the vote based on unofficial results. Dallet was second with 36 percent while Burns had 18 percent.

___

12:02 a.m.

Conservative Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock will face off against liberal Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

They advanced in Tuesday's primary. The general election is April 3.

Screnock says voters saw a clear contrast between him and his liberal opponents, Dallet and Madison attorney Tim Burns. Burns was eliminated.

Dallet says people are ready to "fight back" against special interest money that benefited Screnock. He was backed by the state chamber of commerce and Wisconsin Republican Party.

Dallet has been a judge since 2008 and is a former prosecutor. Screnock was appointed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015 and previously worked as an attorney where he defended Walker's Act 10 law and legislative maps drawn by the GOP.