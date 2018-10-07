BUCHAREST, Romania — The Latest on Romania's vote to change the definition of marriage (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Romania's Central Electoral Bureau said 11.67 percent of voters had cast a ballot by lunchtime Sunday in the country's two-day referendum on changing the definition of marriage.

The vote requires a 30 percent turnout to be valid.

The proposed amendment would change the definition of family in Romania's Constitution to make marriage a union between a man and a woman instead of between "spouses." Same-sex marriage is already illegal in Romania.

The conservative Coalition for Family initiated the referendum and Romanian Orthodox priests during Sunday services encouraged the faithful to vote.

Opponents say the amendment could make LGBT people feel more like second-class citizens and could discriminate against non-traditional families.

___

8 a.m.

