ISTANBUL — The Latest on the disappearance of a Saudi writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul (all times local):

3 p.m.

A Turkish official says the Saudi ambassador to Turkey has been summoned to the ministry for discussions over a Saudi journalist who disappeared after a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The Foreign Ministry official says the ambassador was "invited" to the ministry on Thursday but did not provide further detail. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government rules.

Jamal Khashoggi, who has written Washington Post columns critical of the kingdom's assertive crown prince, went missing on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul insisted Thursday that Khashoggi left the building before disappearing, directly contradicting Turkish officials who say they believe the writer is still inside.

— Suzan Fraser in Ankara

___

7 a.m.

Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul is insisting a missing Saudi contributor to The Washington Post left its building before disappearing, directly contradicting comments by Turkish officials who say they believe he is still there.

The statement by the consulate released early Thursday said its diplomats were working with "Turkish local authorities to uncover the circumstances of the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi after he left the consulate building."

The statement released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency did not elaborate.

The Post, Khashoggi's supporters and his fiancée say he entered the consulate Tuesday for paperwork and then disappeared. Press freedom groups are calling on Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety of Khashoggi, who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the U.S. while writing columns critical of the kingdom.