NEW YORK — The Latest on allegations between NBC and Ronan Farrow (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is joining criticism of NBC News for passing last year on journalist Ronan Farrow's investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein.

The president tweeted Tuesday that NBC is now "fumbling around making excuses for their probably highly unethical conduct."

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack late Monday sent a lengthy explanation to his staff members on why NBC let Farrow take his story to the New Yorker magazine. Lack said NBC and Farrow disagreed on whether he had a story ready to air. He said NBC wasn't trying to block his reporting or caving to pressure from Weinstein.

But Farrow said Lack's explanation contained false and misleading statements. He said it was NBC, not him, who urged him to take his story to the New Yorker.

NBC had no immediate comment on Tuesday.