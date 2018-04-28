WASHINGTON — The Latest on White House doctor Ronny Jackson's withdrawal from consideration to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

How angry is President Donald Trump at the Democratic senator who went public with what Trump says are baseless allegations that derailed his Veterans Affairs nominee?

So angry that Trump says Montana's Jon Tester "should resign."

The White House says internal records raise doubt about some of the most serious allegations against White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who withdrew his nomination Thursday.

Trump tweets that "phony Democrat charges" have "absolutely devastated" Jackson and his family.

Tester is seeking re-election this year. The Democrat says the allegations were volunteered by over 20 current and former Jackson colleagues, and the lawmaker released them this week.

Trump's tweets say "the great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander" and that Jackson's reputation "for no reason whatsoever ... has been shattered. Not fair, Tester!"